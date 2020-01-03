Podcast: Talking THE INVISIBLE MAN, EMMA., INDIANA JONES 5, She-Hulk, GUNS AKIMBO & More





On this week's show, Travis and John review Blumhouse's THE INVISIBLE MAN, quickly give their thoughts on EMMA., and talk about the future of INDIANA JONES 5 without Steven Spielberg in the director's chair. Is James Mangold a step in the right direction, or what? Also, those She-Hulk rumors with Alison Brie, the Guns AKIMBO controversy, and more.

Follow the Punch Drunk Critics and Cinema Royale!

twitter.com/punchycritic