2/13/2020
Zoe Saldana Will Go For Olympic Gold In Casey Affleck-Produced 'Fencer'
The call to Pandora and James Cameron's many Avatar sequels has occupied much of Zoe Saldana's time, but she's got enough to agree to a new sports drama in which she'll play real-life aspiring Olympian, Jasmine McGlade.
Deadline reports Saldana will star in Fencer, a sports drama produced by Casey Affleck and set in the world of competitive fencing. Saldana plays Mae, who must overcome personal demons and childhood rivals as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad. The film is inspired by McGlade's own experiences in the sport, helping to lead Harvard's team to the National Championship.
McGlade will write and direct, making this her first movie since 2011's Maria My Love. McGlade was also an exec-producer on La La Land alongside her ex-husband Damien Chazelle. This will be Saldana's first non-Marvel, non-animated role since 2017's I Kill Giants.