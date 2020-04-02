2/04/2020
Woody Harrelson Joins 'Force Majeure' Director's Next Film, 'Triangle Of Sadness'
With Downhill right around the corner, now's a pretty good time to catch up with Ruben Östlund, who directed the original version of that movie, 2014's Force Majeure. He followed that up Palme d'Or winner The Square, and now he's got a new film in the works that will star none other than Woody Harrelson.
Östlund will make his English-language debut with Triangle of Sadness, and it will feature not only Harrelson, but Maleficent 2 actor Harris Dickinson and Black Lightning actress Charlbi Dean. The story centers on a wealthy couple on a luxury cruise captained by a Marxist (Harrelson), only to have the group stranded on a deserted island where only the cleaning lady knows the basics they need to survive.
Östlund said, “I have had a goal with ‘The Square’ and ‘Force Majeure’ and ‘Triangle’ of trying to combine the best parts of European film history with the best part of the American approach. I want to make a wild, entertaining, thought-provoking film that for me brings to mind Buñuel and Lina Wertmüller. I have tried not to have any limitations of where this film can go, it’s a project that I hope can be an adult rollercoaster.”
“I wanted to be very careful with my first English-language film. I wanted to try out different scenes with the [potential] actors and I also wanted to develop the script while we were trying out these scenes in casting. I wanted to give all the actors time.”
Filming begins later this month. [ScreenDaily]