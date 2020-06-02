Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Series Now

Fans of Joe Hill'shorror comics have been waiting a long time for it to arrive on the small screen, and at times it looked like it would never happen. So Netflix is doing them and us a solid by making the first 10 minutes available right now, a day before the series is to debut.After cool, gothic opening credits, the story kicks off in earnest as a man hears some tragic news, moments before stabbing himself in the chest with a very special key then bursting into flames. We then see the Locke family themselves, arriving to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts. The series hails fromand's Carlton Cuse and's Meredith Averill. Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, and Darby Stanchfield star.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix tomorrow, February 7th.