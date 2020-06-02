2/06/2020
Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Series Now
Fans of Joe Hill's Locke & Key horror comics have been waiting a long time for it to arrive on the small screen, and at times it looked like it would never happen. So Netflix is doing them and us a solid by making the first 10 minutes available right now, a day before the series is to debut.
After cool, gothic opening credits, the story kicks off in earnest as a man hears some tragic news, moments before stabbing himself in the chest with a very special key then bursting into flames. We then see the Locke family themselves, arriving to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts. The series hails from Lost and Bates Motel's Carlton Cuse and The Haunting of Hill House's Meredith Averill. Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, and Darby Stanchfield star.
SYNOPSIS: After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key hits Netflix tomorrow, February 7th.