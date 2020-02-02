Turn and Burn! The Super Bowl Spot for 'Top Gun: Maverick' is Packed with Angst and Action

The first of the Super Bowl spots and damn they couldn't have chosen better to set the tone and mood. With every trailer and spotjust looks more and more perfect. This spot doesn't come with much new footage but it's still a hell of a watch. I'm really loving the angle their putting on Mile's Teller who plays the Maverick's fallen co-pilot's Son, instead of looking up to Maverick he hates the man from what we can tell. Makes sense, he was flying the plane when his father was killed. Honestly, I'd be totally fine with 90 minutes of Navy propoganda in the form of F-18's shooting around the sky, the fact that they seem to be adding real emotional weight to the game is a bonus!