Travis Hopson's 2020 Oscar Predictions: 'Parasite', '1917' In Best Picture Duel

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite-WINNER

I know, I know! We're supposed to pick 1917! It was my #1 movie of 2019, and I continue to agree with myself on that. It's had a Helluva run lately with the guild awards, not to mention crushing the BAFTAs. But come on, admit it. Some small part of you feels that we could be seeing a Parasite upset. If we're thinking with our heads, 1917 is the easy choice. But Parasite is the classic "thinking with your heart" pick. It has buzz, audiences have taken to it the way they've taken to no international movie in ages, demand is so high it's spawning a TV series. And at a time when the Academy's taking heat for its too white, too male nominations, it's a movie that would easily upend that narrative.

BEST DIRECTOR

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Sam Mendes, 1917-WINNER

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

>sigh< Why are Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese even here? Can we replace them with Midsommar's Ari Aster and The Lighthouse's Robert Eggers, please? Anyway, I think Sam Mendes has this one on lock for 1917, regardless of how the Best Picture category turns out. So we could be seeing a lot of Mendes towards the end of the night, and he would deserve it. His film is a marvel of technical skill and craft, and the kind of bold effort that few attempt and even fewer succeed at.

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker-WINNER

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

As sure of a thing as you're going to find this year (other than Zellweger, perhaps), Joaquin Phoenix's transformative performance in Joker is the only one people have not stopped talking about, even as the movie has faced some backlash. There's been no slip in momentum or buzz, and even though Adam Driver turned a lot of heads in Marriage Story, it never stood a chance. Nothing else really did. A shame because everybody here is so damn good and could've won in a different year.

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Renée Zellweger, Judy-WINNER

The other lock 'em up choice is Renee Zellweger as a struggling late-in-life Judy Garland in Judy. This is another one that has been sewn up for ages, and Zellweger has seen benefit from competitors whose roles seem like they were meant for the Best Supporting category. The only exception to that is Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, and frankly, that movie just isn't very good and she is serviceable at best.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood-WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt will finally win that elusive first acting Oscar (he has one as a producer on 12 Years a Slave) for his intensely cool role in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Sorry, Ad Astra fans, no dice. At the start of the year this seemed like a shoe-in for Hanks as Mister Rogers, but the middling response to that movie killed those hopes. What do you get when you multiple 2 x 0? You get the number of wins The Irishman will get in this category, and probably for the entire night.

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story-WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

So here's the thing, Laura Dern has this one lock, stock, and barrel. No doubt. But there's a ringing in my ear that is either Tinnitus or ScarJo creeping up the frontrunner for Jojo Rabbit. I don't know if anybody had as gut-wrenching a scene through the entire year as Johansson did, and you know the one I'm talking about. Dern is good, great even, but do you sit around thinking about her character in Marriage Story? Probably not. But if Jojo Rabbit is a topic of conversation, it will inevitably lead to Johansson. Just sayin'. Don't be shocked.

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Rian Johnson, Knives Out-WINNER

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Yeah, I'm calling for the upset here. Hear me out. Tarantino has won this award enough already, Parasite is going to be honored in a big way elsewhere, and I feel that this will be the Academy's way of showing some love to Kniives Out, a mainstream film that killed at the box office and has a fan-favorite director in Rian Johnson. They want to look cool, too, y'know?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit-WINNER

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

While I would love for my new best friend Anthony McCarten to win for The Two Popes (he's been nominated twice already), it'll take divine intervention for it to happen this time. This seems to be a two-horse race between Waititi and Gerwig. Both are deserving, both have added something personal to their films that wasn't on the page. But I feel that Waititi's movie, which is apparently very different from the source material Caging Skies, has made the most impact, winning big at the Writers Guild and BAFTAs. I don't buy into this notion the Academy will seek to reward Gerwig with something since she was left out of the Best Director field.

Best International Feature

Parasite-WINNER

Les Miserables

Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Pain & Glory

Easy peasy, this one goes to Parasite without anything else even comes close. The only curious thing about this is whether voters see this as an escape valve so they don't have to give it Best Picture, as well.

And below are the rest of my feature picks, minus any context. I know nothing about the shorts this year, so those are left out.

Best Animated Feature

Klaus-WINNER

Toy Story 4

I Lost My Body

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Best Documentary Feature

Honeyland

For Sama

The Cave

American Factory-WINNER

The Edge of Democracy

Best Visual Effects

1917-WINNER

The Irishman

The Lion King

Avengers: Endgame

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Film Editing

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari-WINNER

Best Original Score

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir-WINNER

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Original Song

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman-WINNER

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I'm Standing with You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

Best Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

1917-WINNER

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Costume Design

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Little Women-WINNER

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Irishman

Best Cinematography

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins-WINNER

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best Makeup & Hair

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing