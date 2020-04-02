Trailer For 'Uncut Gems' Re-Release Featuring Hidden Camera Q&A With Adam Sandler

It's not often that a movie without any awards prospects gets a re-release this late in the season, but that's exactly what's happening with the Safdie Brothers' hit street-hustle film,. Featuring a career-best performance by Adam Sandler, one criminally overlooked by the Oscars, it's become something of a sensation on social media. How many "This is how I win" memes have you seen in the last few months?is set to return to theaters this weekend, raising the blood pressures of an all-new audience. This will be a different cut of the movie, 18-minutes longer and featuring a hidden camera Q&A with Sandler, who plays a New York diamond jeweler who gets way in over his head in debt as he's unable to refuse a high stakes gamble. The film also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch.A24 has dropped a new trailer for the re-release which you can check out below.