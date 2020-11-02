2/11/2020
'Thor: Love & Thunder' Recruits 'Someone Great' Writer/Director, Jaimie Alexander Possibly Teases Return As Sif
Just because Taika Waititi is now an Oscar winner for Jojo Rabbit it doesn't mean he's got time to kick back and relax. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to shoot later this year, and Waititi is gathering those around him who will help shape the god of thunder's latest adventure.
Variety reports Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been brought on to help Waititi co-write the sequel to Thor: Ragnaork. Robinson is probably best known for writing/directing the Netflix rom-com Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez.
Waititi may have written the prior movie himself, but it's possible the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will inherit the powers of Thor, inspired him to bring on a female writer. Seems like a smart move. Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor, of course, along with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Waititi as the voice of Korg. Christian Bale is reportedly in talks for an unspecified role, but he doesn't appear to have signed on the dotted line with Marvel yet.
And I don't know how to take this, but Jaimie Alexander may be teasing her return as Sif, possibly in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress was all over the MCU early on, playing a close confidante and potential love interest in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. She would later appear in an episode of Agents of SHIELD in a rare Marvel crossover. The character hasn't been seen since. Kevin Feige confirmed it was Alexander's busy schedule on Blindspot that prevented her return.
In a recent Reddit interview, Alexander was asked if she was still able to ride a horse and swing a sword like Sif does, and the actress responded, "Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that, and I might have to do that again in the future."
Okay, so that's not much, but when asked what she's working on next Alexander responded that she "would probably cease to exist if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys, but thanks for asking anyway."
Again, that's not a confirmation she'll be armoring up as Sif once again, but that kind of secrecy is very familiar. I wouldn't mind seeing Sif return to stir things up, maybe clash with or turn her romantic attentions to Valkyrie?