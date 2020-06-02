'The Vast Of Night' Trailer Reveals Amazon's Indie Spirit-Nominated UFO Thriller

An extraterrestrial thriller set in 1950s New Mexico? Sounds potentially ambitious, and in a big studio's hands probably pretty expensive. But a huge budget is clearly not what debut filmmaker Andrew Patterson and screenwriters James Montague and Craig W. Sanger had to work with on. However, they've made the most out of very little, securing not only an Amazon Prime release but an Indie Spirit Awards nomination for first-time screenplay.This low-wattage sci-fi flick centers on a DJ in 1950s New Mexico, who teams with a switchboard operator to investigate some strange signals in the night sky that might be alien in origin. The film stars Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis, and Gail Cronauer.SYNOPSIS:will hit theaters and Amazon Prime soon.