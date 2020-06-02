2/06/2020
'The Vast Of Night' Trailer Reveals Amazon's Indie Spirit-Nominated UFO Thriller
An extraterrestrial thriller set in 1950s New Mexico? Sounds potentially ambitious, and in a big studio's hands probably pretty expensive. But a huge budget is clearly not what debut filmmaker Andrew Patterson and screenwriters James Montague and Craig W. Sanger had to work with on The Vast of Night. However, they've made the most out of very little, securing not only an Amazon Prime release but an Indie Spirit Awards nomination for first-time screenplay.
This low-wattage sci-fi flick centers on a DJ in 1950s New Mexico, who teams with a switchboard operator to investigate some strange signals in the night sky that might be alien in origin. The film stars Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis, and Gail Cronauer.
SYNOPSIS: In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.
The Vast of Night will hit theaters and Amazon Prime soon.