'The Thicket': Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace Join Peter Dinklage In Joe R. Lansdale Adaptation

2020 has kicked off with a bang forandactress Sophia Lillis. She can be seen right now in the horror Gretel & Hansel , and a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This was just released . And now you can add to her busy slate a role int, a thriller that will cast her alongside Peter Dinklage, Noomi Rapace, and's Charlie Plummer.is based on the book by Joe R. Lansdale, whose work has already been adapted into the macho thrillers, and series. If you dig his stuff, then this will probably be for you. According to Deadline , the story followsPre-production is already underway, with Elliot Lester directing. He's best known for the Jason Statham action film, David Oyelowo's HBO drama, and most recently the Arnold Schwarzenegger drama