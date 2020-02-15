'The Secret: Dare To Dream' Trailer: Katie Holmes Learns To Think Positive In Drama Based On The Self-Help Bestseller

In 2006 Rhonda Byrne's self-help bookbecame a global phenomenon, attracting the attention and endorsement of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, and many more. It was actually preceded by a wildly successful documentary that brought in $65M worldwide, which is where many were introduced to the New Thought concept that happiness can be attained by simply thinking about and believing in a goal, so as to attract it into your life. Somebody in Hollywood has been thinking a lot about a movie based onfor a very long time, and it looks like all of their thought positivity worked.is a fictional story led by Katie Holmes, in which she plays a single mother of three whose life is turned around by a mysterious man, played by Josh Lucas, who believes in powerful energy that attracts things we can't see or feel. The man fills the family's spirit, but of course, he's literally carrying around a big secret that could change everything.The tone is exactly what you might expect. It's a bit lighter than some of the self-serious faith-based dramas out there, and could attract just as significant an audience. Then again, I can't shake the feeling this movie is coming years too late to miss the movement at its peak.Behind the camera is Andy Tennant, best known for directing, and. The guy's resume looks terrible, but he has a track record for huge box office hits, so nobody can knock him.opens April 17th.SYNOPSIS: