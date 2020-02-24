'The Postcard Killings' Trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tracks Down His Daughter's Killer

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is so good at playing bad, whether it's as the bloody bat-wielding Negan in, or The Comedian in, or any other numerous villainous roles, that seeing him on the side of justice is weird. No matter what, Morgan always plays characters who live on the edge, and that you definitely don't want to meet in a dark alley. Enter his dogged NYPD detective in, an adaptation of the best-selling crime novel by James Patterson and Liza Marklund.Morgan plays a NY detective overcome with grief over the murders of his daughter and her husband while in London. Traveling there to get some answers, he discovers this was the work of a serial killer who has been quite busy all throughout Europe. He even has his own personal calling card, introducing himself with a postcard. How sweet that he still uses those.The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Danis Tanovic () with Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, and Denis O'Hare co-starring.SYNOPSIS:hits digital, VOD, and theaters on March 13th.