'The Jesus Rolls' Trailer: John Turturro Is Back And Bowling Again In 'The Big Lebowski' Spinoff

Of all the places a continuation ofcould go, following ex-con Jesus Quintana is arguably the least expected. But that's what John Turturro has done in taking the reins of, writing the script and reprising his role as the bowling-obsessed criminal. And now with the debut of the first full trailer (a teaser was released just days ago), we're getting a better sense of what the story will entail.The Coens have no involvement in Turturro's film, but have given him their blessing to tell the story he wants to tell. A spiritual successor to 'Lebowski', it's also a loose remake of the 1974 French comedy, Going Places, and finds Quintana released from prison, only to embark on a wild road trip full of sexual depravity and petty crimes.Turturro has really emptied out the Rolodex for this one, gathering together Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, Sonia Braga, and more.SYNOPSIS:opens on February 28th.