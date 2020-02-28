'The High Note' Trailer: Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross Star In Music Comedy From 'Late Night' Director

Almost exactly one year after her comedywas a big festival darling, director Nisha Ganatra returns with another film centered on women in the entertainment industry.(formerly titled) pairs up Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson in a music world comedy about a superstar singer and her personal assistant with dreams of making it big.The dynamic between Ross and Johnson is pretty similar to that of Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in, with one an already-established star and the younger woman looking for her big break. There's even a table of dudes who think they know more than the woman who is the actual talent. The usual concerns about being an older woman in a young business are there, and certainly valid, as well as the conflict between creativity and doing what's proven successful. Are we sure this isn't from the same writers? No?The cast is tremendous, however, and hopefully we get to really hear Ross and Johnson let loose vocally. We've heard Ross sing before (she IS Diane Ross' daughter) so we know what she can do, but Johnson has only teased what she can do. They're joined by Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, and June Diane Raphael.SYNOPSIS:opens May 8th.