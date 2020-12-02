'The French Dispatch' Trailer: Wes Anderson Reveals His Star-Studded Love Letter To Journalists

A longtime and very public fan of New Yorker magazine, Wes Anderson has clearly used it as stylistic model for his latest movie,. Referred to as a "love letter" to journalism and journalists, we've known it would take something of an anthology, omnibus approach to its storytelling, with multiple vignettes pulled from a fictional American magazine based out of Paris. There's always been a storybook quality to the movies Anderson makes, whether they be animated (such as 2018's) or live-action, and that is more true than ever now.Judging by the new trailer, or even yesterday's poster, you're either going to love what Anderson is doing or not. The framing appears to be very similar to what he did with 2014's, a film that led him to a whopping nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. He's assembled a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Kate Winslet, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, and many more.SYNOPSIS:opens on July 24th.