'The Eternals' Actor Reveals Marvel's First Openly Gay Superhero

Marvel has taken a little bit of heat for the way it's handled LGBTQ representation, which is to say they've sorta done it undercover. Whether it's the is she/isn't she status of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, or that lame scene at the beginning of, let's just say Marvel could do better. With, we've known from the beginning that it would feature the first openly gay superhero in the MCU, and it seems they aren't kidding because now we know which one of the cosmic characters it will be.Actor Haaz Sleiman (maybe best known for, in which he's great) spoke to NewNowNext about his small role in Eternals, and revealed that he'll be playing the husband to that openly gay character. Turns out it'll be Brian Tyree Henry's character, Phastos, the team's cosmic-powered inventor...Sleiman said.It's easy to be skeptical given Marvel's track record, though. But Sleiman confirms this won't be ambiguous or kept in the background, and that we'll actually see a kiss between the two male characters...Sleiman said.We'll get to see how big of a step Marvel takes here whenopens on November 6th.