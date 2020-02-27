'The Eddy' Teaser: Damien Chazelle's Netflix Series Walks Us Through The Jazzy Side Of Paris

That the opening teaser for Damien Chazelle's Netflix seriesshould be lit up with the sounds of Paris' jazz scene should come as no surprise. The criminally-underratedaside, Chazelle is fascinated by the world of music, whether it be Miles Teller's brutal drum solos in, or the reimagining of classic Hollywood sound inIn the debut footage we follow over the shoulder of club owner Elliot Udo, played by's Andre Holland, as he takes us to the door of his struggling nightclub, The Eddy. Along the way, he encounters's Amandla Stenberg, and while they step inside we are cut off at the door as if we aren't on the VIP list.Chazele is joined in the 8-epsiode series by BAFTA and Tony Award-winning writer Jack Thorne () and Emmy award-winner Alain Poul. The multicatural setting is met by an ethnically-diverse cast that includes Tahar Rahim (), Melissa George (), Joanna Kulig (), and Leila Bekhti ().SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix beginning May 8th, but the first two episodes will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.