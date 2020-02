Sundance 2020 Review: 'The Climb' Finds The Funny in Toxic Friendships

, simply summarized as a story of a toxic friendship told over specific moments in time, should not be as funny as it is. If you read the plot points one by one, it reads more like a melodrama than a hilariously real and raw take on toxic male relationships. However the levity Covino and Marvin bring to the script, the tangle of emotion and absurdity permeating in every scene, dissolve any sense that the film would take its self too seriously. There’s a European sensibility to the film, its tone and a dark humor reminiscent of 2014’s(coincidentally its English language remake,is also at this year’s Sundance). Broken up into numerical parts with these independent interludes in-between to cleanse the palate, the film still feels light despite the oftentimes heavy subject matter. These interludes range from an old couple performing ice ballet to a delightful acapella spiritual sung by grave diggers, these sequences add bright pops of metaphorical color to diffuse tension one may feel after a scene. All of these segments are filmed as one-shots, allowing the passage of time to be conveyed effortlessly.