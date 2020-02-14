'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser Just Comes Right Out And Reveals What's Up With Hopper

The season three finale ofleft us on a cliffhanger, with loyal Hawkins chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) sacrificing himself heroically so that a portal to the Upside Down could be closed. Not that anybody believed for a second that one of the series' most popular characters was actually dead, and immediately, like before we had even had time to process Hopper's death, his return was being teased. And now today, with the new teaser for season four, they just come right out and confirm Hopper's actual whereabouts.SPOILER ALERT: He's alive and exactly where we thought he was. Oh. The drama.So yeah, this teaser forseason four is pretty underwhelming, even with all its teasing of 1980s Cold War tension. The Russians were a factor before but they'll be front and center this time, and likely involved in the rise of a new monstrous threat the kids will have to battle against. A note from the Duffer Brothers...returns to Netflix later this year!