Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins 'Survive' in New Trailer for Another Quibi Show

We're not yet a year post-and Sophie Turner has got a new show on the unique streamer, Quibi. In case you've missed our last posts regarding the new stream contender Quibi is releasing shows in bite-size formats designed for mobile devices. They've been pretty blah so far but I have to admit this one, starring Turner and future A-lister Corey Hawkins, looks damn interesting. I'm not quite sure of the backstory....seems like maybe Turner plays a recovering pill popper, but the main plot is pretty straight forward, Turner and Hawkins survive a plane crash and have to band together to survive. If nothing else, Turner has definitely shed the child-like image of Sansa Stark.andrelease on April 6th, 2020. Quibi has released pricing at $4.99/month standard and $7.99/month ad-free