Scott Cooper And Margaret Qualley Set For 'A Head Full Of Ghosts' Adaptation

Scott Cooper has never ventured into horror territory before, but the anticipation for his filmis through the roof. If you've seen the creepy-as-Hell trailers for it, you'll understand why. And now we have another reason to be excited, because Cooper has already lined up another horror to follow it, an adaptation of Paul Tremblay's award-winner, starring's Margaret Qualley. Deadline reports Cooper will direct Qualley in, but he's not the first director to take on this challenge. A couple of years ago it was Gretel & Hansel director Oz Perkins attached to the film, but he's out and Cooper has stepped in. The script was originally penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowsky (Sundance hit) with Cooper doing a rewrite. Robert Downey Jr. is among the film's exec-producers.centers on Merry Barrett as she recounts to a journalist the story of her traumatic childhood that includes her older sister's battles with schizophrenia, which begin to resemble full-blown demonic possession.Cooper's resume is a mixed bag, but he's always managed to get fantastic lead performances. His previous films include, and. Qualley had a busy 2019 that included her role as one of Charles Manson's girls in Quentin Tarantino's latest. She also starred in the sci-fi film, the HBO drama, the Hollywood biopic, and voiced a main character in Hideo Kojima'svideo game.