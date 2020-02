'Saint Maud' Trailer: A24 Celebrates Ash Wednesday With Eerie Look At Their Religious Horror

For us non-religious folk, a day like Ash Wednesday could easily slip by without us knowing, unless we run into someone with an ashy cross-shaped mark on their forehead. But A24 isn't one to miss a trick, and have used today as the perfect time to drop the trailer for their Roman Catholic horror,Starring Morfydd Clark (of Amazon'sseries) and Jennifer Ehle, the film centers on a trouble Roman Catholic hospice nurse who fears she has been possessed by a demonic force as she becomes infatuated with an ailing ex-dancer. The film marks the directorial debut of Rose Glass, who was mentioned bydirector Bong Joon-ho as a filmmaker to watc h.SYNOPSIS:St. Maud hits theaters on April 3rd, and given the success A24 has had with, and others, you might want to mark down that date.