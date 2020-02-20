'Run' Trailer: Sarah Paulson Is A Psycho Mom From Hell In New Thriller From 'Searching' Director

If you don't know the name Aneesh Chaganty, chances are you know his debut feature,. That was the memorable John Cho-led thriller in which the entire missing-persons plot was seen through a variety of computer screens, and somehow the movie managed to still not suck. Chaganty is back with, another film about a protective parent, only this one may be hiding a dark secret.stars's Sarah Paulson, and you can bet her background on that series informs our expectations for her character. She plays Diane, a mother who keeps her wheelchair-bound daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen) locked away inside their home, unable to ever leave. Chloe begins to suspect that her mother is keeping something dark and dangerous from her.Paulson is such a versatile actress, and in this trailer we see her go from a safeguarding parent to one who may have lost her grip on reality. Don't put it past Chaganty to be playing with our perception of things, though. If Searching taught us anything it's that there is a lot more going on beyond the screen that we can't see.hits theaters on May 8th, Mother's Day weekend. Take Mom, see what she thinks.