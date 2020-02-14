'Run This Town' Trailer: Ben Platt Tries To Break The Rob Ford Scandal Wide Open

Compared to the daily dose of criminality coming out of the White House right now, the political scandal that surrounded Toronto Mayor Rob Ford seems positively quaint. Ford was the Canadien politician caught on tape smoking crack cocaine in 2013, which on top of his other scandals and his big, colorful personality made this a headline-grabbing story all over the world. The upcoming moviecenters on the Mayor's downfall, viewed from the perspective of an intrepid reporter played by Ben Platt.is written and directed by Ricky Tollman in his debut feature. Joining Platt in the cast are's Mena Massoud (I thought he couldn't find work?? Liar!), Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows, Jennifer Ehle, and Damian Lewis as Ford.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters and VOD on March 6th.