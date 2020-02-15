'Run': Domhnall Gleeson And Merritt Wever Fulfill A Pact In Teaser For Phoebe Waller-Bridge's HBO Series

Who hasn't fantasied about dropping their humdrum lives and booking it out of town? Well in the new HBO series Run, Merrit Wever and Domhnall Gleeson team up to do just that. The first teaser, released Friday, shows Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie, Unbelievable) and Gleeson (Star Wars VII-IX, The Revenant, About Time) quickly packing their bags and boarding a train for who knows where. "It must have been fifteen years. You've remembered everything," Gleeson's character muses over a montage of longing and anxious looks and train shots. Clearly both acting out of impulse, the trailer sets ups the mystery of what they are running from and who they are leaving behind. "I've been totally honest with you," Wever expresses in voice-over before Gleeson delivers the trailer's final blow, "Is anyone totally honest?" Executive produced by Fleabag alumi Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, the new series will explore what happens next when these two old flames drop everything, fulfill an old pack and run.
Jones, who has written for Killing Eve, directed the original stage production of Fleabag and worked on its first season with Waller-Bridge, will serve as the show's main writer. Knowing Jones and Waller - Bridge's knack for finding the comedy and humanity in life's most intense anxieties, we are in for a wild ride.
Run will premiere on HBO on April 12 at 10:30 pm.