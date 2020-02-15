'Run': Domhnall Gleeson And Merritt Wever Fulfill A Pact In Teaser For Phoebe Waller-Bridge's HBO Series

Who hasn't fantasied about dropping their humdrum lives and booking it out of town? Well in the new HBO seriesMerrit Wever and Domhnall Gleeson team up to do just that. The first teaser, released Friday, shows Wever () and Gleeson (quickly packing their bags and boarding a train for who knows where. "It must have been fifteen years. You've remembered everything," Gleeson's character muses over a montage of longing and anxious looks and train shots. Clearly both acting out of impulse, the trailer sets ups the mystery of what they are running from and who they are leaving behind. "I've been totally honest with you," Wever expresses in voice-over before Gleeson delivers the trailer's final blow, "Is anyone totally honest?" Executive produced byalumi Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, the new series will explore what happens next when these two old flames drop everything, fulfill an old pack and run.Jones, who has written for, directed the original stage production ofand worked on its first season with, will serve as the show's main writer. Knowing Jones and Waller - Bridge's knack for finding the comedy and humanity in life's most intense anxieties, we are in for a wild ride.will premiere on HBO on April 12 at 10:30 pm.