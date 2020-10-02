2/10/2020
Rumor: 'Parasite' HBO Series Eyeing Mark Ruffalo For Lead Role
Hmmm...is it possible that during Parasite's historic Best Picture win at last night's Oscars that director Bong Joon-ho had a meeting with Mark Ruffalo, who was on hand in a presenter role? I'm not pushing any conspiracies or anything, but today does bring the rumor that Ruffalo could be starring in the Parasite series being developed for HBO.
It's Collider who bring word on this one, noting multiple sources who say Ruffalo is being eyed for one of the series leads. That's about all the info there is, though. Bong Joon-ho is teaming up with Adam McKay to expand on the hit film which centered on a poor family of grifters who ingratiate themselves into the lives of a wealthy family, with tragic results.
Depending on how the show eventually works out, I wouldn't be surprised if Ruffalo is playing the patriarch of the poor family, similar to Song Kang-ho's role. HBO has responded to Collider's story by saying any speculation on casting is "premature", which it's rightly noted does not mean "wrong." So we'll see if this has any weight to it in the coming weeks, I'm sure.