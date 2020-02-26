'Rumble' Trailer: Monsters Get Into The Ring In WWE And Paramount's Animated Grappler

The buildup to WrestleMania is here and it's real, but for two of the WWE superstars who are guaranteed to be somewhere in the main event, that road has taken an unusual detour. Roman Reigns and Raw Women's Champ Becky "The Man" Lynch are two of the featured voices in, an animated collaboration between Paramount and WWE Studios that takes sports entertainment to a monstrous new level."Let's Get Ready to Rumble!", the voice of Michael Buffer introduces us to the first trailer for, which is set in a world where monsters compete in the sport of professional wrestling, becoming global superstars in the process. The trailer features current champ, Tentacularis (voiced by Terry Crews), a glow-in-the-dark tentacled shark-like creature with legions of adoring fans and an unbeatable track record. But one human girl, Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan), hopes to change that by training the unimpressive monster Steve (Will Arnett) into a champion.The film is directed by Hamish Grieve in his directorial debut, from a script co-written by's Etan Cohen. Besides Reigns and Lynch, other voices include Tony Danza,'s Ben Schwartz, and Stephen A. Smith.takes the ring next year on January 29th.