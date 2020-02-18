Robert Pattinson & Margaret Qualley To Lead Claire Denis''The Stars At Noon'









Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Margaret Qualley will join the previously-cast Pattinson in The Stars at Noon, which has just been picked up by A24 for distribution. They worked with her on High Life, and obviously, the partnership went well for everybody. Here's a description of the film:





Set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution, the film follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on.





Tenet this summer. Qualley has been everywhere lately, and just days ago A Head Full of Ghosts. It may take a little while for this to come together, as Pattinson is busy suiting up for The Batman. He'll probably be very occupied doing press for Christopher Nolan'sthis summer. Qualley has been everywhere lately, and just days ago signed on to Scott Cooper's upcoming horror adaptation,