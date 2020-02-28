Review: ‘The Whistlers’, A Film Noir Where No One Is Clean As A Whistle

Mobsters and the police hunting them down. Corruption and deceit. Surveillance, backstabbing, robberies, and of course…whistling – what else would you expect from a modern-day film noir? Well writer/director Corneliu Porumboiu gives us all of this and more in The Whistlers.

Cristi (Vlad Ivanov), a narcotics detective, gets pulled into a seedy web of crime – and at the center of it is a group of mobsters. He is taken to the island of La Gomera in the Spanish Canary islands to learn a secret whistling language known as Silbo Gomero (which actually exists!). Silbo Gomero essentially translates Spanish into a series of whistles, and they go even further inby adding Romanian characters to it as well. The goal is to help mob boss Paco (Agustí Villaronga) get his right-hand man Zsolt (Sabin Tambrea) out of prison. Of course, Cristi and his fellow police officers are the ones that framed and arrested Zsolt in the first place for drugs and money laundering, but that’s neither here nor there.