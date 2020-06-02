'Radioactive' Trailer: Rosamund Pike Is Marie Curie In Marjane Satrapi's Biopic

It's been a few years since Marjane Satrapi's visionary psycho-thriller, a film that sadly went overlooked despite one of Ryan Reynolds' finest performances. Now she's back with the biopic, which stars the always-great Rosamund Pike as pioneering scientist Marie Curie.is penned by Jack Thorne, and based on a graphic novel centered on Curie, whose research in the field of radioactivity was groundbreaking, although as a woman it was hard for her to get the proper recognition. The film also stars Sam Riley as her husband, Pierre, and Anya Taylor-Joy as their daughter, Irene.This looks like a fairly standard biopic, but given that Satrapi's in charge I doubt that'll be the case. Her films, which includeand, have all pushed limits visually. Pike is one of the finest actresses working today and deserving of bigger things. I have no doubt she'll deliver another strong performance. Having just watchedagain it reminded me of how well-rounded an actress she is. She can literally do it all.opens in the UK on March 20th. Let's hope a U.S. date is soon to follow.