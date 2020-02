Quentin Tarantino On Rick Dalton's Career After 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino'sremains one of the most discussed films in the running for Best Picture, and the reason is audiences can't get enough of the vintage Hollywood fantasy featuring Rick Dalton and his stunt double, Cliff Booth. While there's a good chance we'll see another cut of the movie with even more footage, Tarantino is giving fans something else to think about and that's how Dalton's career might've gone after the movie's closing credits.For those who don't know, the film ends with Dalton and Booth giving Sharon Tate the happy ending she didn't get in life. The duo gruesomely finished off the Manson Family members before they could murder Tate, with Dalton having one of the movie's best moments by roasting one of them with an old flamethrower used in one of his iconic roles. Speaking with The Wrap , Tarantino says this moment would prove to be Dalton's launching pad to a career resurgence...Sounds like Tarantino has given this some thought. Of all the Tarantino films, other thanthis is the one I'd want to see him revisit most. Hopefully he can make that happen someday.