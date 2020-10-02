Podcast: Talking BIRDS OF PREY, Toxic Fandom, Fast & Furious 10, And Doctor Strange 2 News

On this week's Cinema Royale, we're talking Suicide Squad spinoff BIRDS OF PREY, and why the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn may have been stumped by toxic masculinity.Plus we've got major updates on DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, not to mention Vin Diesel teasing the end of FAST & FURIOUS!!?!? Say it ain't so, Dom!!Follow the Punch Drunk Critics and Cinema Royale! https://www.spreaker.com/show/cinema-royale_1twitter.com/punchycritictwitter.com/punchdrunkjohntwitter.com/pdcmovieshttps://www.facebook.com/Cinemaroyaleshow/