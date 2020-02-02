Podcast: THE RHYTHM SECTION, Female Action Films, FAST 9 Trailer, Adam Sandler/Netflix, More!

On this week's show, we're talking about the Blake Lively revenge thriller THE RHYTHM SECTION, the first non-007 movie from the James Bond producers. Does this increase or hurt the chances of their ever being a female Bond movie? Plus, we'll talk about the new FAST & FURIOUS 9 trailer, yet another attempt at rebooting THE CROW, Adam Sandler's new Netflix deal, and more!Follow the Punch Drunk Critics and Cinema Royale! https://www.spreaker.com/show/cinema-royale_1twitter.com/punchycritictwitter.com/punchdrunkjohntwitter.com/pdcmovieshttps://www.facebook.com/Cinemaroyaleshow/