2/02/2020
Podcast: THE RHYTHM SECTION, Female Action Films, FAST 9 Trailer, Adam Sandler/Netflix, More!
On this week's show, we're talking about the Blake Lively revenge thriller THE RHYTHM SECTION, the first non-007 movie from the James Bond producers. Does this increase or hurt the chances of their ever being a female Bond movie? Plus, we'll talk about the new FAST & FURIOUS 9 trailer, yet another attempt at rebooting THE CROW, Adam Sandler's new Netflix deal, and more!
