Paul Rudd To Take Over Will Ferrell's Life In Comedy Series 'The Shrink Next Door'

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are together again. Theduo are reuniting, this time on the small screen, in a limited comedy series titled, and you can bet the networks will be slugging it out to buy it.There's nearly as much talent behind the scenes as in front of the camera. Directing will be Michael Showalter, whose previous credits include, and. The script is byandwriter, Georgia Pritchett, who will also exec-produce.Inspired by real events captured in a true crime podcast, the series will find Rudd as celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Ike who forms an unusual relationship with his client, Marty (Ferrell), even going so far as to move into his home. From there he uses his charm to take over Marty's life and his business.Ferrell can be seen in theaters now in, and has the Netflix comedycoming up. Rudd has a big summer blockbuster in. Showalter's next film is, featuring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. [ Deadline