Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' Makes History, Wins Best Picture And Best International Feature

Going into tonight's Oscars, it was really only about two movies for Best Picture. Sam Mendes' WWI film, which had been on a roll in recent weeks, or, which has been earning accolades since it won the Palme d'Or way back in May. And it turned out, the Academy decided against going with the "safe" choice and made a little bit of history in the process.Bong Joon-ho'sracked up four wins tonight, making history as the first movie to win Best International Feature and Best Picture. Joon-ho also went on to win Best Director, a category Mendes seemed like a lock for, and another for Best Original Screenplay. It was a truly special moment to see the South Korean filmmaker, whose film has a struck a chord here in America like few other international features have, on stage paying tribute to his American contemporaries Scorsese, Tarantino, Mendes, and Phillips.The rest of the awards mostly went according to plan. You can check out the full list of winners below, as well as Joon-ho's acceptance speech for Best Director.BEST PICTUREFord v FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodParasite (Winner)ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLEAntonio Banderas — Pain and GloryLeonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodAdam Driver — Marriage StoryJoaquin Phoenix — Joker (Winner)Jonathan Pryce — The Two PopesACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLETom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins — The Two PopesAl Pacino — The IrishmanJoe Pesci — The IrishmanBrad Pitt — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLECynthia Erivo — HarrietScarlett Johansson — Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan — Little WomenCharlize Theron — BombshellRenée Zellweger — Judy (Winner)ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLEKathy Bates — Richard JewellLaura Dern — Marriage Story (Winner)Scarlett Johansson — Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh — Little WomenMargot Robbie — BombshellANIMATED FEATURE FILMHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldI Lost My BodyKlausMissing LinkToy Story 4 (Winner)INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMCorpus ChristiHoneylandLes MisérablesPain and GloryParasite (Winner)DOCUMENTARY FEATUREAmerican Factory (Winner)The CaveThe Edge of DemocracyFor SamaHoneylandDIRECTINGMartin Scorsese — The IrishmanTodd Phillips — JokerSam Mendes — 1917Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodBong Joon-ho — Parasite (Winner)ADAPTED SCREENPLAYSteven Zaillian — The IrishmanTaika Waititi — Jojo Rabbit (Winner)Todd Phillips & Scott Silver — JokerGreta Gerwig — Little WomenAnthony McCarten — The Two PopesORIGINAL SCREENPLAYRian Johnson — Knives OutNoah Baumbach — Marriage StorySam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns — 1917Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodBong Joon-ho — Parasite (Winner)CINEMATOGRAPHYRodrigo Prieto — The IrishmanLawrence Sher — JokerJarin Blaschke — The LighthouseRoger Deakins — 1917 (Winner)Robert Richardson — Once upon a Time…in HollywoodORIGINAL SCOREHildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (Winner)Alexandre Desplat — Little WomenRandy Newman — Marriage StoryThomas Newman — 1917John Williams — Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerORIGINAL SONG“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (Winner)“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II“Stand Up,” HarrietCOSTUME DESIGNSandy Powell and Christopher Peterson — The IrishmanMayes C. Rubeo — Jojo RabbitMark Bridges — JokerJacqueline Durran — Little Women (Winner)Arianne Phillips — Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodDOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECTIn the AbsenceLearning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Winner)Life Overtakes MeSt. Louis SupermanWalk Run Cha-ChaFILM EDITINGMichael McCusker and Andrew Buckland — Ford v Ferrari (Winner)Thelma Schoonmaker — The IrishmanTom Eagles — Jojo RabbitJeff Groth — JokerYang Jinmo — ParasiteMAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLINGBombshell (Winner)JokerJudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil1917PRODUCTION DESIGNThe IrishmanJojo Rabbit1917Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)ParasiteANIMATED SHORT FILMDcera (Daughter)Hair Love (Winner)KitbullMemorableSisterLIVE ACTION SHORT FILMBrotherhoodNefta Football ClubThe Neighbors’ Window (Winner)SariaA SisterSOUND EDITINGDonald Sylvester — Ford v Ferrari (Winner)Alan Robert Murray — JokerOliver Tarney and Rachael Tate — 1917Wylie Stateman — Once upon a Time…in HollywoodMatthew Wood and David Acord — Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerSOUND MIXINGGary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano — Ad AstraPaul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow —Ford v FerrariTom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland—JokerMark Taylor and Stuart Wilson — 1917 (Winner)Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano — Once Upon a Time…in HollywoodVISUAL EFFECTSAvengers: EndgameThe IrishmanThe Lion King1917 (Winner)Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker