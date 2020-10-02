2/10/2020
Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' Makes History, Wins Best Picture And Best International Feature
Going into tonight's Oscars, it was really only about two movies for Best Picture. Sam Mendes' WWI film 1917, which had been on a roll in recent weeks, or Parasite, which has been earning accolades since it won the Palme d'Or way back in May. And it turned out, the Academy decided against going with the "safe" choice and made a little bit of history in the process.
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite racked up four wins tonight, making history as the first movie to win Best International Feature and Best Picture. Joon-ho also went on to win Best Director, a category Mendes seemed like a lock for, and another for Best Original Screenplay. It was a truly special moment to see the South Korean filmmaker, whose film has a struck a chord here in America like few other international features have, on stage paying tribute to his American contemporaries Scorsese, Tarantino, Mendes, and Phillips.
The rest of the awards mostly went according to plan. You can check out the full list of winners below, as well as Joon-ho's acceptance speech for Best Director.
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (Winner)
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver — Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker (Winner)
Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
Charlize Theron — Bombshell
Renée Zellweger — Judy (Winner)
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
Laura Dern — Marriage Story (Winner)
Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh — Little Women
Margot Robbie — Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite (Winner)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory (Winner)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DIRECTING
Martin Scorsese — The Irishman
Todd Phillips — Joker
Sam Mendes — 1917
Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho — Parasite (Winner)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Steven Zaillian — The Irishman
Taika Waititi — Jojo Rabbit (Winner)
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver — Joker
Greta Gerwig — Little Women
Anthony McCarten — The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Rian Johnson — Knives Out
Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns — 1917
Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho — Parasite (Winner)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Rodrigo Prieto — The Irishman
Lawrence Sher — Joker
Jarin Blaschke — The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins — 1917 (Winner)
Robert Richardson — Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
ORIGINAL SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (Winner)
Alexandre Desplat — Little Women
Randy Newman — Marriage Story
Thomas Newman — 1917
John Williams — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (Winner)
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
COSTUME DESIGN
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson — The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo — Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges — Joker
Jacqueline Durran — Little Women (Winner)
Arianne Phillips — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Winner)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
FILM EDITING
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland — Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Thelma Schoonmaker — The Irishman
Tom Eagles — Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth — Joker
Yang Jinmo — Parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell (Winner)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
Parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (Winner)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (Winner)
Saria
A Sister
SOUND EDITING
Donald Sylvester — Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Alan Robert Murray — Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate — 1917
Wylie Stateman — Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano — Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow —Ford v Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland—Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson — 1917 (Winner)
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano — Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (Winner)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker