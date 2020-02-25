'No Time To Die' Featurette Has Cary Fukunaga Teasing Daniel Craig's "Final Chapter" As 007

When Cary Joji Fukunaga replaced Danny Boye on the 25th James Bond film,, it was clear this couldn't be just another chapter in the long-running franchise. Fukunaga isn't that type of filmmaker to just repeat what someone else has done before. There would need to be new ground set, and in a new featurette Fukunaga explains what his big idea is, and what it means for Daniel Craig's final time as 007.Fukunaga says this film will be a complete reexamination of what it means to be James Bond in the modern world. The story picks up after he's been in retirement for five years, only to be forced back into action by a new threat, but does the world even need 007 right now?Cary said.He continued,Fukunaga also talked about the villain, Safin, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek...I don't know if Fukunaga was taking a direct dig at, but I'm going to take it as such because the last movie was so bad.While the threat is global and all-encompassing, it's clear Fukunaga is also looking to tell a story that personally affects Bond and sets him up for the future.Lastly, Fukunaga confirms once again that this will be the "final chapter" for Daniel Craig as James Bond. It'll be sad to see him go, and he's leaving younger than some other actors have, but Craig has played a more physical version of the character, in productions that were bigger and took more of a toll. Let's just hope he gets to go out on top.opens April 10th.