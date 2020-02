Nicolas Cage Will Recreate His Most Iconic, Crazy Roles For 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent'

. Great title. Better Nicolas Cage movie. Or at least, we hope it will be. It SHOULD be, seeing as it finds Cage playing a version of himself in which he's desperately trying to land a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. Whether you're a Cage fan or not, and I think we all are for different reasons (some enjoy the trainwreck aspect of his career), this is a movie that demands to be seen, and now we've learned something that makes it all the more exciting.Speaking with Empire , Cage revealed that he'll be recreating some of his wildest, most iconic roles for the film...Cage explained.Fuck. Yeah. This sounds absolutely batshit and I can't wait. Cage has been having more fun of late, and I think it's shown up in the quality of his movies. Sure, there are still some stinkers sprinkled in there, but he's embraced the offbeat nature of his public persona and that's how you get an insane movie like this.is directed by Tom Gormican and opens March 19th 2021.