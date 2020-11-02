2/11/2020
Mystery Sony/Marvel Film Set For October 2021
Following the recent trailer for Morbius, Sony's Marvel-verse is a Hell of a lot more interesting. Now that it appears there is a direct link between Sony and Marvel's cinematic universes, the announcement of a new movie has the potential to mean more than ever before.
According to Exhibitor Relations, Sony has set October 8th 2021 for an untitled Sony/Marvel movie. What might it be? Well, it's untitled so we have no idea. There are a couple of things it probably isn't, though.
Doubtful that date is for Andy Serkis' Venom sequel, which is already deep into production for a likely October 2nd 2020 release. It also feels too early to be planning any sequels to Morbius because the jury is still out whether fans are interested in seeing Jared Leto as the vampiric vigilante. There's also a followup to Spider-Man: Far from Home, but that already is set for July 21st 2021.
So what does that leave? Well, Sony does have a Kraven the Hunter movie in the works, as well as Nightwatch, Silver Sable, Black Cat, possibly the animated Spider-Women movie featuring Into the Spider-Verse's Gwen Stacy. Lots of options and Sony is likely to pluck from one of these to fill that date.