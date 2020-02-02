'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Super Bowl Teaser Brings The Little Yellow Sidekicks Back

So what do you do when thefranchise gets surpassed by its spinoff,? You got out of your way to combine the two, and that's what we're getting with. Those adorable/annoying little yellow sidekicks are back, meaning the memes will be coming in hot and fast, and they'll pretty much be unavoidable for a while.The firstearned a franchise-high $1.1B worldwide (!!!) showing the power of this brand. It established that the Minions have existed all throughout human history, serving the most evil person they could find. Eventually, they met up with a young Gru (originally voiced by Steve Carell), and that's what this latest movie will center on. Of course, we all know that Gru will eventually shed his supervillain tendencies, but we're not quite there yet.opens July 3rd. A full trailer arrives on Wednesday!