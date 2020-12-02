Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale In David O. Russell's Latest









The Big Short. Robbie has inked a deal to star in the latest movie from Russell, which we know will reunite him with American Hustle and The Fighter star Christian Bale . It'll also be a reunion of sorts for Robbie and Bale. She made a very memorable cameo as herself in





Others who have been sought for roles include Jamie Foxx, Angeline Jolie, and Jennifer Lawrence, but it's unclear if any of them will be involved. Unfortunately, there aren't any story details other than Russell came up with the original idea himself.





Promising Young Woman, opening in April. [ Next up for Robbie is the flexing of her muscle as a producer with, opening in April. [ Deadline

No matter how you look at it, 2020 has launched with a bang for Margot Robbie. She landed the second Oscar nomination of her young career for, which is also wherewon two awards, and she returned as Harley Quinn in last weekend's. While all of those may not have ended as she would've liked, her position as a Hollywood power player is assured. And now it continues with a role in the latest movie from David O. Russell, who is assembling a cast of A-listers to rival American Hustle.