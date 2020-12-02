Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale In David O. Russell's Latest

Robbie has inked a deal to star in the latest movie from Russell, which we know will reunite him with American Hustle and The Fighter star Christian Bale. It'll also be a reunion of sorts for Robbie and Bale. She made a very memorable cameo as herself in The Big Short.
Others who have been sought for roles include Jamie Foxx, Angeline Jolie, and Jennifer Lawrence, but it's unclear if any of them will be involved. Unfortunately, there aren't any story details other than Russell came up with the original idea himself.
Next up for Robbie is the flexing of her muscle as a producer with Promising Young Woman, opening in April. [Deadline]