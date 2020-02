Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut 'The Lost Daughter' To Star Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, And More

Maggie Gyllenhaal is one of those actresses whose intelligence in front of the camera you always knew would translate into a directorial career if she wanted it. Well, she does, and has assembled one Hell of a cast for her directorial debut, Deadline reports Gyllenhaal will direct Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, and husband Peter Sarsgaard in, an adaptation of Ella Ferrante's book. Colman plays a college professor who becomes obsessed with a mother (Johnson) and her young daugher while on summer vacation. Consumed by their relationship, "she becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood."With a cast as good as this, Gyllenhaal should have zero issues finding a distributor. Colman, Johnson, and Sarsgaard need no introduction, but for those unfamiliar with Buckley you may want to check out the multi-talented actress inor the HBO series