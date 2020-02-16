2/16/2020
Kevin Smith Reveals Star-Studded 'Masters Of The Universe: Revelation' Voice Cast
So his Howard the Duck series for Marvel may have fallen through, but Kevin Smith has an even more promising animated show in the works for Netflix. A stellar voice cast has been announced for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will follow the popular He-Man characters we grew up with in the '80s.
The anime-style series will feature a Batman: The Animated Series reunion with Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as two of the most prominent voices. Not only that, but you can add Game of Thrones and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance's Lena Headey, also reuniting with Hamill. Others in the cast include Jason Mewes, Justin Long, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, and Alicia Silverstone.
According to THR, the series won't be a reboot, but will follow “the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters in the He-Man universe, picking up where they left off decades ago.” So if you were wondering whatever happened to Man-at-Arms, this is the place to go.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation has yet to be given a release date, but you can still tune into Netflix for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power if you really need some action from the He-Man universe.