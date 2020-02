Kevin Hart To Lead Action-Comedy From 'Broad City' Duo And 'Night School' Director Malcolm D. Lee

Kevin Hart attaches himself to so many projects it's tough to keep track, and certainly to get excited about any of them. Well, here's another one, an action-comedy fromduo Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.An untitled action-comedy starring Hart is in the works, based on an original story idea fromwriters/exec-producers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. The film will find Hart reunited with director Malcolm D. Lee, who he worked with on, and super-producer Will Packer, his collaborator on multiple hit comedies includingOther than that, details aren't available. It seems like everything Hart attaches himself to lately is an action-comedy, with some turning out better than others. Obviously, on the high end of those would be the Jumanji films, but he has lesser box office hits such asand. Recently, Hart's lined up a Quibi series co-starring John Travolta, and comedy reuniting him with's Jason Statham. [ Variety