Josh Brolin To Lead Amazon Mystery Series 'Outer Range' With Brad Pitt As Producer

The era of prestige TV means it's no longer weird to find the biggest Hollywood stars both producing and starring in projects for the small screen. Case in point: Amazon's upcoming series, which will star Josh Brolin and is produced by recent Oscar-winner, Brad Pitt. Damn.The series places Brolin in the role of Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott, who is struggling to keep his family and life in order, only to come face-to-face with the unknown when something unfathomable turns up on his land.Playwright Brian Watkins will exec-produce and write the scripts, with Brolin also acting as an exec-producer. This will be Brolin's first TV role since 2013's short-lived political series. I remember that because it was created by Lawrence O'Donnell and was basically a ripoff ofNext up for the busy Brolin is Denis Villeneuve's anticipated, along with Steven Soderbergh's. [ Deadline