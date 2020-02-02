I thought the reported three-hour run-time for the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time To Die, was a bit long....after seeing this I think I'm going to just want more. Bond has never really been one for continuity between films, they're all pretty much standalone adventures and the change from that is going to end up being the defining gift that Craig's time as Bond has given to fans. In 30 short seconds we see that everything we've seen since Casino Royale has been a build up, in one form or another, to this sure to be epic conclusions to Daniel Craig's run.
It's All Lead to This, Bond Faces All of his Demons in the Game Day Spot for 'No Time to Die'
