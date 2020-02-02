It's About to Get Awesomely Weird on Disney+! Check out the Super Bowl Spot for the Marvel Disney+ Shows!

WHAT. A. TEASE! My God August can't get here soon enough. Rumor was that a trailer for Disney+'swas going to drop during the big game, what we got was a look at all three shows on their way, FatWS,, andFalcon (I'm not typing that whole title each time) looks like the Marvel we expect in the most perfect way possible. Opening with a money shot of Sam Wilson getting used to his new shield. Then we cut towhich looks like something totally new and different, We didn't get a good enough look to discern the story behind the weirdness, but I have to assume Wanda is trapped in some sort of mental trap, like a mix between the Dormamu scenes inand the visions she gave the Avengers in Age of Ultron. Lastly there's a one-shot look at Loki, not much info here but it's not like we needed to be sold on a show focused solely on everyone's favorite trickster. I'll have to watch this a few more times to catch all the little tidbits, specifically Wyatt Russel, who's playing Cap's replacement in the Captain America mantle, who we can see for a few frames here and there.Check it out below and let us know what you think. The shows start dropping in August of this year withleading the charge