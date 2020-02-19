2/19/2020
'In Bruges' Reunion As Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell, & Brendan Gleeson Reunite For 'The Banshees Of Inisheer'
It's been four years since Martin McDonagh took the Oscars by storm with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. For a lot of people that was their first introduction to the playwright-turned-filmmaker, but for others it was his hitman comedy In Bruges that sparked their attention. The cult favorite film starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as they stomped through a violence and expletive-fueled romp through the Belgian city. While many have hoped they could be reunited in a prequel, we may be getting the next best thing.
Variety broke news of McDonagh's upcoming film through Searchlight Pictures and Film4, slated to begin production later this year. Deadline had further updates confirming the reunion of McDonagh, Farrell, and Gleeson on The Banshees of Inisheer, which is based on one of McDonagh's old unproduced plays. The story is "set on a remote Irish isle, and they will play two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them."
That vague descriptor likely hides a lot of F-bombs and a complex narrative that could go anywhere. McDonagh rarely keeps things simple. His other film was the 2012 meta-fictional crime comedy Seven Psychopaths.
Assuming the film gets going this summer as expected, we could see it in theaters next year. McDonagh's track record has him dropping a new movie every four or five years, so he's right on time.