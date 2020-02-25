Hilary Swank Tempts Michael Ealy In Steamy Teaser For 'Fatale'

After flying under the radar for a while, Hilary Swank has been keeping herself very busy of late. This year will find her in the controversial but highly-anticipated thriller The Hunt, but after that she'll star in, in which she brings a classic femme fatale vibe to a contemporary story of passion that turns into obsession.stars Swank alongside Michael Ealy, an actor whose characters always seem to be on either end of a stalker-ish relationship. Theandactor plays a sports agent whose steamy one night stand with Swank's detective threatens to destroy his perfect life.Also in the cast are Luke Cage star Mike Colter, Geoffrey Owens, and Kali Hawk. Behind the camera is Deon Taylor, who has carved out his niche in Hollywood with these mid-level thrillers including, and. They don't make these salacious adult films too often anymore, but when they do, like withor, they tend to be huge. I'm certainly looking forward to this one, too.opens on June 19th.