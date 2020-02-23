2/23/2020
HBO Reclassifies 'Watchmen' As Limited Series Rather Than Ongoing
Hope you weren't eager for a second season of Watchmen, because the latest update from HBO all but confirms it ain't going to happen. In a statement to Variety, HBO has reclassified Watchmen as a "limited series" rather than an ongoing one, although they leave the door open for more sometime down the road.
“We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments.”
Hopefully by "future" they mean in twenty years or so when Regina King can come back, her character Angela Abar having settled into whatever her status may be.
Creator Damon Lindelof has never been on board for a second season of his hit remix of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic graphic novel. He did leave the door open to HBO doing more seasons anthology-style, but they would be without him. The network hasn't seemed interested in that without Lindelof's creative involvement, however.