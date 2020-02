Harrison Ford Doesn't Know Sh*t About Han Solo's Return In 'Rise Of Skywalker', And Doesn't Care

If you've been reading the site for a while you know how much I hate interviewers who ask questions about a different movie than the one they're meant to. However, I'm okay with it as long as they do it to Harrison Ford. Why? Because he's inevitably going to get asked aboutno matter what he's doing, and he's always got a smartass comeback. Indy simply does not give a shit about your fandom.Case in point, USA Today interviewed Ford about Disney's, and the idiot interviewer decided now was a good time to ask him about his return inand whether Han Solo was just a memory or a Force Ghost. Aren't we done talking about that disappointing movie yet? And why bring it up now? Ugh. Anyway, Ford gives exactly the response we expect from an old curmudgeon like him...Ford said.Don't we know after all of these years that Ford does not give two shits about the geeky little details Star Wars fans obsess over? What's more, he doesn't care that you know he doesn't care. It's beautiful.opens on February 21st.